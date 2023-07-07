After 1-year-old girl shot, killed in North Carolina, ATF offering $5,000 reward for information

Days after a child in North Carolina died from gun violence, there have been no arrests in the case. Now, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) are stepping in and is offering a cash reward.

The AFT is hoping $5,000 will bring in information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) who shot the child and her father.

Investigators said the shooting happened around 10 p.m. on Tuesday in New Bern. Police responded to a shooting call in the 1000 block of Lagrange Street, where they found 22-year-old Nathan Sheptock and 1-year-old Nia' Loni Sheptock inside a car with gunshots.

Officers believe the suspect(s) fired the shots from another vehicle, as the father and daughter were traveling along the 1100 block of Main Street.

Nia' Loni died Wednesday, July 5 due to her injuries.

Nathan Sheptock was treated at an area hospital and later released on July 4.

Anyone with information about this shooting should contact ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477). Information can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov, or through ATF's website at www.atf.gov/contact/atf-tips. All tips will remain anonymous.

ALSO SEE

5-year-old killed, 15-year-old seriously injured in shooting at home in Durham

Vigil honors 5-year-old Durham shooting victim as family wills injured 15-year-old to get better

15-year-old babysitter gravely injured using her body to shield younger cousins from gunfire