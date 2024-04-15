College students talk about campus safety amid string of violence across the state

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Some students at NC Central are still reeling from April 2 when a shooting that injured a student at Lawson Street Residence Hall prompted a lockdown.

2 more students arrested in connection with shooting at a residence hall at NC Central University

"I was like really nervous," NCCU student Breanna Judd said.

Investigators have not released any details about what happened in the case but three students have been charged in connection with the shooting, after they all conspired with an unknown suspect "Nick," to commit armed robbery against the victim, according to court documents.

Eric Randall, 20, faces an additional charge of conspiracy to commit assault with a deadly weapon while the two others, Shazyah Bell, 19, and Paris Amos, 19, are each charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

"I was just concerned about my safety and how it could be not just at Lawson, but it could be at where I stay, Eagleson Residence Hall," Steve Motley said. "So I was just thinking about how it's not safe on campus."

The shooting is among a string of violence on campuses across the state, from a gunshot that was fired inside Barbee Hall at North Carolina A &T State University on Monday, to a stabbing at App State just last week.

No one was injured at North Carolina A &T State University, and the victims in each case at App State and NC Central are expected to be okay.

Police said counseling support is available for students, however, some students at NCCU said safety measures can be improved, overall, such as increasing patrolling on campus.

"Just making sure everything's all right," Judd said.

