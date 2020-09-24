abc11 together

Holly Springs orthodontist provides care for fraction of cost for families in need

By
HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- As many families try to cut costs during the COVID-19 pandemic, an organization that provides braces at a tiny fraction of the full cost said it has been extremely busy.

Dr. Kristen Fritz of Fritz Orthodontics partners with Smiles Change Lives to help families afford the cost of orthodontic care.

"So many people lost their jobs during the pandemic and we don't want that to delay treatment for their children," Fritz said.

Even during good economic times, Fritz said many children's families couldn't afford braces. And for those with badly misaligned teeth, having them straightened was transformational.
"The difference in those patients from before to after is amazing because their confidence grows, their entire life can change, they're proud of their smile," Fritz said.

RELATED: Dental check-up safety debated amid COVID-19 pandemic

Smiles Change Lives said it has seen a marked increase in applications for its services since the pandemic began.

To qualify, kids need to be between the ages of 7 and 18 and have a moderate to severe need for braces.

The child's family income must be no more than twice the poverty level, although foster children are automatically considered.

There is a $30 application fee and the organization expects those accepted to invest $650 in the orthodontic work.
While that price tag is high, Dr. Fritz said that's only a small fraction of the full cost of braces.

RELATED: Don't take this DIY dental advice seen on TikTok, dentist says

She said anyone who is concerned about coming to her office during the pandemic can apply for the program contact-free through her website.

"If they use their smartphone it will walk them through different pictures of their teeth that they can send us and we can tell them if they would qualify for Smiles Change Lives and get them the information to apply," she said.

Dr. Fritz said while she provides her services for free, she's rewarded handsomely.

"Why we do what we do is because of the before and after changes and how much we see their personality blossom afterwards and their confidence levels change."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessholly springsdentistcoronavirusabc11 together
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC11 TOGETHER
Raleigh 12-year-old collects more than 9,000 diapers for families in need
NCCU athletics team with others to feed Boys & Girls Clubs children
Triangle LUNGe Forward going virtual
Voter registration deadline just weeks away
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Durham Breonna Taylor protest hijacked by white rioters, mayor says
Trump lays out vision for America First Healthcare Plan
Why there's no longer an early voting site in downtown Raleigh
Why this Wake County mom's LinkedIn headshot went viral
Durham group promotes Census participation via social media
Kenosha shooter's defense portrays him as 'American patriot'
Tools again stolen from Habitat for Humanity group
Show More
LATEST: 'Meadow Lights' Christmas event canceled
Arrests made months after disappearance of Hope Mills woman
Uncut platform gives college athletes a voice beyond sports
List of companies hiring seasonal workers
Secret 'man cave' discovered beneath NYC's Grand Central Terminal
More TOP STORIES News