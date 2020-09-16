'That is the plan': Lt. Gov. Forest wants schools open, and thinks voters do too

RIGHT NOW: @SenatorBerger blasts #virtuallearning as “slow motion train wreck.” Joined by @LtGovDanForest (right, w/o mask), parents & educators, @NCGOP leader urges @NC_Governor to give parents choice to send kids back to school full-time. @ABC11_WTVD @ABC #ncpol #coronavirusNC pic.twitter.com/U6Wj64s2ou