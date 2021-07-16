Nearly 32 percent spike in COVID cases among NC kids 14 and younger

On Tuesday, state leaders warned of a cluster at the Kiddie Academy of Brier Creek -- a Raleigh daycare center is putting parents on notice there's been a "dramatic uptick in the number of COVID cases in child care center settings within the last two weeks."
Officials are considering a change that could provide little ones with better protection.
The CDC suggesting that kids 12 and younger could roll up their sleeves and get the shot by mid-winter.
Some parents are on board.
"I want him to be safe," said parent Laura Marin.
Fellow parent Elizabeth Moi echoed the point saying, "I trust our pediatrician so if they're recommending it and feel it's safe, we'll consider it."
Others are not so open to the idea of their children being vaccinated.
"I just think it's still pretty new and early and I kind of like to see some more information and testing done on it first beforehand," said parent Erin Parker.
Duke Health is enrolled in the nation's first vaccine clinical trial for children under the age of 12.
Pediatrician Dr. Tony Moody is a part of the effort; he couldn't get into specifics since the work is ongoing, but says they're still recruiting participants and expects enrollment to conclude within the next few weeks.
"There's obviously, in the Triangle, a lot of interest. We have a lot of parents who are very interested in enrolling their children, so things are going quite well," said Moody.
He participated in a vaccine trial last fall at UNC and assures steps are not being skipped in the trial for kids.
"The FDA is not going to cut any corners on this, but they are going to move as quickly as is reasonable," said Moody. "I think the mid-winter timeline that is being proposed is reasonable."