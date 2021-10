Wake County creates COVID-19 Boot Camp for tough conversations about the vaccine

Interactive Map

June 15 and 17: 10 a.m. to Noon

June 29 and July 1: 6 - 8 p.m.

July 13 and July 15: 10 a.m. to Noon

July 27 and July 29: 6 - 8 p.m.

August 10 and August 12: 10 a.m. to Noon

August 24 and August 26: 6 - 8 p.m.

State Evictions Prohibitions

Face covering requirements in certain settings such as public transportation, schools, health care and childcare facilities, in accordance with CDC guidance

Unemployment Insurance flexibility

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Here are the latest updates about COVID-19 , the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in North Carolina.284 new COVID-19 cases were reported in North Carolina on Monday.The percent positive in the state is at 2.4%.480 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.50% of the adult population in the state is fully vaccinated.NCCU will offer both first and second doses of Moderna and Pfizer, and single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines, at walk-in visits and appointments from 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., on the following dates in June and July: Tuesday, June 15; Thursday, June 17; Tuesday, June 29; Tuesday, July 13; Tuesday, July 20; and Tuesday, July 27.New COVID-19 cases are declining across most of the country, even in some states with vaccine-hesitant populations. But almost all states bucking that trend have lower-than-average vaccination rates. Case totals nationally have declined in a week from a seven-day average of nearly 21,000 on May 29 to around 14,000 on Saturday. Experts said some states are seeing increased immunity because there were high rates of natural spread of the disease. But Dr. Leana Wen is concerned that the natural immunity of those who have been exposed to coronavirus may soon wane.The American biotechnology company Novavax announced on Monday that its coronavirus vaccine candidate was found to have an overall efficacy of 90.4% in a Phase 3 trial conducted across the United States and Mexico.Additional analyses of the trial are ongoing, according to the company, and will be submitted to peer-reviewed journals for publication.With COVID-19 cases declining and vaccinations increasing, governors across the U.S. are wrestling with when to issue an end to the emergency declarations.More than a half-dozen states already have ended their coronavirus emergencies. That includes South Carolina and New Hampshire, where Republican governors ended their emergency orders this past week. More states could join that list soon.Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, a Republican, says his emergency declaration will end Tuesday. The state had an indefinite state of emergency for 15 months. He credited the state's high vaccination rate with helping turn the tide in the fight against the coronavirus.In many states, emergency declarations have been routinely extended by governors every few weeks or months since the start of the pandemic. Republicans generally are leading the push to end emergency orders, but some Democrats also are supporting such moves.Wake County is holding a COVID-19 vaccine boot camp.The event is designed to help people learn how to talk to their friends and families about COVID-19 vaccines.The boot camp is free, and there will be several online sessions available for anyone to attend.Below are the date and time for planned boot camp sessions:to register for one of the sessions.The United States is inching closer to President Joe Biden's goal to have 70 percent of all adults at least partially vaccinated by the Fourth of July.More than 165 million Americans over 18 years old have received at least one dose--that's roughly 64 percent of the population.To try and keep encouraging more Americans to get the shot, Vice president kamala Harris will be in Greenville, South Carolina, on Monday. She's visiting two vaccination sites in the area.On Tuesday, the United States Environmental Protection Agency administrator and Goldsboro native Michael Regan is set to make stops in Raleigh and Charlotte. That, like Harris' visits, is part of the White House's month of action to increase vaccination rates.Later this week the Center for Disease Control and Prevention will meet to discuss a possible link between the COVID-19 vaccine and rare cases of heart inflammation.The agency said it has received a total of 226 cases of the condition--all in people under the age of 30 who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.Meanwhile, the Town of Cary is reopening most parks, recreation and cultural resource facilities on Monday.Those centers have been closed since March 2020.The centers will predominantly operate with limited summer hours, and more facilities are set to reopen in July.Cumberland County officials say the county continues to see a downward trend of critical statistics.Through the last several weeks, Cumberland County has seen fewer COVID-19 cases and an overall downward trend in positive cases. More than 27% of the county population has received at least a partial vaccination and 24% are fully vaccinated. These figures do not reflect Fort Bragg, Indian Health Service, or the Veterans Affairs numbers.The Health Department also reports that eight Cumberland County residents have died of COVID-19 since May 27, bringing the total to 317 deaths. There have been 29,950 cases in Cumberland County reported since the onset of the pandemic.Cumberland County's COVID-19 positive test rate is at 5.2%.All people ages 12 and older may schedule appointments on the county's COVID-19 vaccine page The U.S. is confronted with an ever-growing surplus of COVID-19 vaccines, looming expiration dates and stubbornly lagging demand at a time when the developing world is clamoring for doses to stem a rise in infections. Million-dollar prizes, free beer and marijuana, raffled-off hunting rifles and countless other giveaways around the country have failed to significantly move the needle on vaccine hesitancy, raising the specter of new outbreaks. The stockpiles are becoming more daunting each week, with states halting new orders and giving millions of doses back to the federal government. The nation seems likely to fall short of President Joe Biden's goal of dispensing at least one shot to 70% of the nation's adults by July 4.Legislation that includes more than $2 billion in tax reductions over the next two years and the phaseout of North Carolina's corporate income tax by 2028 received bipartisan approval again in the Senate on Thursday.The Republican-authored measure, which also would send up to $1 billion in federal COVID-19 recovery aid to hundreds of thousands businesses and nonprofits, already received the Senate's initial OK on Wednesday. Seven Democrats joined all Republicans present in voting 34-13 for the bill on Thursday.The bill now heads to the House, where action isn't expected. Rather, the Senate will insert the package in its state government budget plan later this month and negotiate it with the House after that chamber approves a competing tax and spending proposal.The Senate plan would reduce the individual income tax rate of 5.25% to 4.99% next year, and increase the amount of income not subject to taxes for all filers by increasing the standard and per-child deductions. The corporate rate - currently the lowest among those states that have such a tax at 2.5% - would start falling in 2024.Democrats opposing the bill say it would give tax breaks to out-of-state corporations and high wage-earners that don't need them.Gov. Roy Cooper announced a new executive order that will be in effect until July 30.Some pandemic restrictions have been lifted but the State of Emergency remains in place.Cooper announced on Friday that the following measures will also remain for now:"We are seeing tremendous improvement with fewer cases, hospitalizations, deaths and safety restrictions, but this is no time to hang up a "Mission Accomplished" banner in our fight against the pandemic," said Cooper said in a statement. "We are laser focused on getting more shots in arms, boosting our economy and protecting unvaccinated people from the virus and this Executive Order is essential for those efforts."425 new COVID-19 cases were reported in North Carolina on Friday.The percent of positive tests in the state is at 1.6%.535 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.19 more deaths were reported Friday.Leaders from the Group of Seven industrialized nations meet to commit to share at least 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses with struggling countries.Half of those 1 billion will come from the U.S. with another 100 million from the U.K.U.S. President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson are leading the push.The NC Hops Festival returns to the NC State Fairgrounds this weekend.The festival features craft drinks from North Carolina vendors, live music, food trucks and local artisans.A ticket for a 4-hour tasting session costs $45; designated drivers can get in for $10.Tickets can be purchased here. A new executive order is expected to come from Gov. Roy Cooper's office sometime today.Cooper hinted that his updated executive order will have to do with his state of emergency declaration. That state of emergency allows North Carolina to use federal money and get vaccine doses more quickly.That comes a day after the governor announced a vaccine lottery which will pay out $1 million to four vaccinated North Carolina adults and four $125,000 college scholarships to teens."This is your shot at a million. Regardless of who wins, there's no way to lose," Cooper said. "A chance at a million dollars is pretty good motivation. But even if your name isn't drawn, the worst you'll do is get strong protection from a deadly virus."