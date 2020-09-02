NC Senate passes $1.1B COVID-19 relief package that includes 'Extra Credit Grant' for families

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- State lawmakers returned to Raleigh on Wednesday for what could be a short session lasting only a few days but make an impact that could last for months.
The key legislation being considered was House Bill 1105, also known as Coronavirus Relief Act 3.0; the $1.1 billion proposal seeks to spend more than $900 million in funding left over from the $4 billion sent by Congress as part of the CARES Act.
On Wednesday afternoon, the Senate passed the COVID-19 relief bill, 44-5.
"Parents are facing an unexpected financial burden from school closures. Expenses like child care, supplemental learning materials, lost wages, and more are adding up," Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, said, "The Republican-controlled legislature voted to provide those parents with some relief."
It now moves to the House.
"We left a lot of money on the table because we knew there will be things that come up between now and some point later that we're going to have to fill in," House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland County) said at an afternoon news conference.
The later, thus, is now, and HB1105 includes $440 million to send every North Carolina household with at least one child a one-time check of $335.
"I know $335 isn't going to pay off a mortgage, but it will put a dent in the cost of electronic devices or help pay for a tutor if a child can't seem to tackle a new concept," Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham County, added. "Or maybe it will pay for a sitter and a dinner out. I'm really not worried about how parents spend that $335. All I know is they need it. They deserve it."
The remaining cash checks off a laundry list of bipartisan priorities, including boosts in funds to COVID19 vaccine research, personal protective equipment, testing supplies, broadband internet access in rural areas, plus an extra $50 a week to those receiving unemployment aid.
"This bill is about equipping the State of North Carolina with tools to help weather the storm of school closures and economic loss," Berger said.
Still, the proposal could meet opposition from Democrats and Gov. Roy Cooper over a clause that would expand access Opportunity Scholarships and private school vouchers to a greater percentage of lower-income families.
Republicans said the measure is critical to providing choice to parents who want to send their children to a school that currently provides in-person learning.
"I think about that single mother," Berger explained. "Maybe she can see her child slipping. Not grasping concepts. Maybe she knows her child needs to be in a classroom. Why shouldn't she have the opportunity to send a child to a school that's open?"
Public school teachers, however, and their Democratic supporters, worry the vouchers could negatively affect public schools, which provide education, meals and resources to poor and minority students.
"We know there are many competing uses for dwindling COVID relief funding," Tamika Kelly, a music teacher and president of the North Carolina Association of Educators, asserted. "But it's hard to imagine a more important place to spend it than on public education."
Berger had pointed words about the school-choice issue.
"How can it be that in a society so focused on equality, it's OK for a major political party to say making decisions about your child's education is reserved only for the wealthy elite?" he said. "School choice should not be a privilege available only to those who can afford it. Parental school choice is a right, and we will fund it."
