2 children missing after flash flood washes away road in Smithfield

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two children are still missing from a swift water rescue attempt overnight in Smithfield after a car was swept away.The children's mother was rescued after part of Galilee Road in Smithfield was washed out.Two children, believed to have been in the car with the mother, are still missing, according to Johnston County officials. In an 8:40 a.m. press conference, Smithfield Fire Chief John Blanton said the effort to find the children is still considered a search and not a recovery mission at this point.Four rescue boats were also swept away and lost during the rescue attempt. One of the children was lost when a boat capsized. All rescuers were able to get to safety and are accounted for."The water was so turbulent that the boat capsized and they lost the child," Blanton said. "They were able to regain the mother. During the efforts to recover or find the children, they lost four boats. This morning, search efforts have gone out, They have located the vehicle and there's no one in the vehicle. so they're continuing the search this morning."Blanton said after some fog clears, a helicopter will go up. The creek feeds into the Neuse River.Wake and Johnston counties are under a Flood Warning until 10:45 a.m. Some parts of Johnston County received more than seven inches of rain overnight.Blanton asked people to keep the family and the first responders in their thoughts and prayers. ABC11 is continuing to follow this story.