Search to resume Wednesday for 2 children swept away in Smithfield flash flood

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WTVD) -- The search for two children who were swept away by fast-moving water during a flash flood in Smithfield will resume Wednesday morning.

It happened overnight Monday into Tuesday when heavy downpours blanketed much of central North Carolina.

A mother and her two children were driving down Galilee Road when water caused part of the road to collapse. Their car was then swept away.

According to Smithfield Fire Chief John Blanton, rescue crews arrived and were able to get to mother and one child. However, while they were in a recovery boat headed back to safety, the boat capsized.

Three other recovery boats would capsize before the crews were able to get themselves and the mother to safety. The children have not been seen since.


Johnston County Sheriff's Office spent all day Tuesday searching for the missing children. They utilized K-9s, a helicopter, and old fashioned manpower, but the children remain unaccounted for.

Sheriff Steve Bizzell said the search would resume at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. He said deputies were still holding out hope and treating it as a search and rescue operation.

