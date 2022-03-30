affordable housing

Builders break ground on new Raleigh affordable housing complex scheduled to finish by fall 2023

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Builders break ground on new affordable housing complex in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A new affordable housing complex in Raleigh may soon help locals struggling to make ends meet.

Construction is officially underway to transform a wooded six-acre plot into the King Ridge Apartments complex by fall 2023.

The future site of the complex, located off of Sunnybrook Road, will include 100 units and services to assist individuals and families facing homelessness.

Molly Painter, chair of the King Ridge campaign committee, said their goal is to provide residents not only safe housing but a sense of community.

"We will have a medical clinic on-site. We'll have behavioral health services on-site provided by Alliance Health, [along with] a community space for us to come have coffee like we've done in the past," she said.

The nonprofit CASA will oversee the apartment complex's operations.

The $20 million project has been funded with public and private funds, including a $2 million grant and bond funds from the city of Raleigh.

The inspiration for this community-centric complex came from a group of women who volunteered at Raleigh's Women's Center who met women and children impacted by the area's housing crisis.

MORE: Eyewitness News Investigates The Housing Crisis

"I hope it provides hope for them that we care and that we see them and we know them and we recognize this challenge our city is facing. I hope it'll be a model for others to come," Painter said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
home & gardenraleighhomelesshousingaffordable housing
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AFFORDABLE HOUSING
Durham's Down Payment Assistance aims to help first-time homebuyers
Raleigh sees nation's largest dip in houses for sale
$500,000 for Durham parking deck art; good deal or wasteful spending?
How inflation and gas prices are affecting the housing market
TOP STORIES
NC lands first car manufacturer in historic development project
FDA authorizes 2nd booster shot for ages 50+
Raleigh woman one of few Black female pilots in US
Arson investigated at local paintball supplier 1 week after robbery
Jada Pinkett Smith speaks out amid Will Smith Oscars controversy
Russia says it will cut back operations near Ukraine capital
Biden signs Emmett Till Antilynching Act
Show More
Small businesses hope Final Four, Dreamville draw big crowds
'Absolutely unacceptable': Moral Monday rally returns to Raleigh
Accident report in teen's Florida park ride death says seat was locked
Will Smith apologizes to Chris Rock for slap: 'I was out of line'
5 dead after pileup on Pa. highway that was caught on video
More TOP STORIES News