RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A new affordable housing complex in Raleigh may soon help locals struggling to make ends meet.
Construction is officially underway to transform a wooded six-acre plot into the King Ridge Apartments complex by fall 2023.
The future site of the complex, located off of Sunnybrook Road, will include 100 units and services to assist individuals and families facing homelessness.
Molly Painter, chair of the King Ridge campaign committee, said their goal is to provide residents not only safe housing but a sense of community.
"We will have a medical clinic on-site. We'll have behavioral health services on-site provided by Alliance Health, [along with] a community space for us to come have coffee like we've done in the past," she said.
The nonprofit CASA will oversee the apartment complex's operations.
The $20 million project has been funded with public and private funds, including a $2 million grant and bond funds from the city of Raleigh.
The inspiration for this community-centric complex came from a group of women who volunteered at Raleigh's Women's Center who met women and children impacted by the area's housing crisis.
MORE: Eyewitness News Investigates The Housing Crisis
"I hope it provides hope for them that we care and that we see them and we know them and we recognize this challenge our city is facing. I hope it'll be a model for others to come," Painter said.
Builders break ground on new Raleigh affordable housing complex scheduled to finish by fall 2023
AFFORDABLE HOUSING
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News