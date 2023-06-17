'I cried.' Raleigh woman brought to tears after winning $100K on NC lottery scratch-off

Klarissa Stevens of Raleigh went out on a date to the movies on Saturday with her boyfriend and rounded out the evening with a $100,000 lottery win.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Raleigh woman ended her date night with an energy drink and an extra $100,000.

"I cried."

Klarissa Stevens told NC Education Lottery (NCEL), officials, that after going to the movies last Saturday with her boyfriend, she stopped for an energy drink and won $100,000 on a $30 scratch-off.

Stevens said she stopped at the Sheetz on Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh on her way home and collected some small prizes on winning scratch-off tickets and bought some new ones.

She waited until she was home to scratch her newly purchased games. While scratching her $30 $5,000,000 Ultimate ticket she revealed her biggest win.

"I cried."

Stevens cashed in her ticket on Thursday and took home $71,259 after taxes were taken out.

What's next?

Stevens said she's going to pay off some bills, buy herself a new car, and put the rest in savings.

"We won't be a single-car household anymore!"

The $5,000,000 Ultimate game launched in March with five $5 million top prizes and 15 $100,000. Four $5 million top prizes and 10 $100,000 remain to be won.

Do you have unclaimed money in North Carolina?

More NC lottery winners stories

RELATED | NC woman wins $25K for life playing her birthday, son's birthday and his jersey number

Playing with 'Fire' wins Fayetteville woman $100,000 on lottery scratch-off

'This was my dream.' Man to help schoolchildren in his hometown in Africa after NC lottery win

NC couple wins Cash 5 lottery, can now check attending a Notre Dame football game off bucket list

'I'm a fan of Luke Combs.' NY man gambles $5 on favorite country singer and wins $200K in NC

'Screamed at top of my lungs.' NC man wins final $2 million on Grand Money scratch-off ticket

WATCH | North Carolina man is the Powerball's first millionaire of 2023