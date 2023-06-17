'I cried.' Raleigh woman brought to tears after winning $100K on NC lottery scratch-off

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Raleigh woman ended her date night with an energy drink and an extra $100,000.
"I cried."
Klarissa Stevens told NC Education Lottery (NCEL), officials, that after going to the movies last Saturday with her boyfriend, she stopped for an energy drink and won $100,000 on a $30 scratch-off.
Stevens said she stopped at the Sheetz on Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh on her way home and collected some small prizes on winning scratch-off tickets and bought some new ones.
She waited until she was home to scratch her newly purchased games. While scratching her $30 $5,000,000 Ultimate ticket she revealed her biggest win.
Stevens cashed in her ticket on Thursday and took home $71,259 after taxes were taken out.
What's next?
Stevens said she's going to pay off some bills, buy herself a new car, and put the rest in savings.
"We won't be a single-car household anymore!"
The $5,000,000 Ultimate game launched in March with five $5 million top prizes and 15 $100,000. Four $5 million top prizes and 10 $100,000 remain to be won.
