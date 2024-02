Durham woman wins over $150,000 from a $5 lottery ticket

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Durham woman won a $153,919 jackpot from a $5 lottery ticket.

Marlen Rios De Torres said she plans to use her winnings to pay some of her bills. She ended up taking home $110,054 after state and federal tax withholdings.

"I was very excited," Rios De Torres said. "Just happy and surprised."

She bought the ticket on Tuesday from the Harris teeter on N.C. 53 West in Durham.