Man says itchy hand leads him to buy $20 scratch off ticket for big win

HENDERSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A North Carolina man credits his itching hand for his win in the North Carolina Education Lottery (NCEL).

According to Brian Hicks, the moment his hand started itching on Monday, he went straight to the store and bought a $20 scratch-off.

After scratching the ticket, Hicks learned he was $100,000 richer.

"My left hand started itching so bad the closer I got to that store so I just said, 'Let me try something here,'" Hicks recalled. "It was like telling me to stop."

The winning Big Cash Payout ticket was purchased at the Rose Mart on North Garnett Street in Henderson.

Hicks said he called his dad right away to tell him what happened.

"I told him, 'Hold on to your hat. I just won $100,000.'"

After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $71,256.

His next big thing is to start looking for a house, Hicks told lottery officials.

