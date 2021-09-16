lottery

'They deserve it': Harnett County lottery winner says he'll give $200k winnings to his parents

EMBED <>More Videos

Improve your chances of winning scratch-off prizes

BROADWAY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Harnett County man got a huge surprise when he tried his luck at the lottery on his way home from work.

According to a news release from NC Lottery, Ismael Jimenez was driving home from his warehouse job in Sanford when he bought a $5 ticket at a gas station.

"I thought it was too good to be true," Jimenez told NC Lottery. He told lottery officials he actually thought he was dreaming--he went to sleep and checked to see if the ticket still had the prize on it in the morning.

Once he confirmed his winnings, he cashed in his $200,000 ticket, taking home just over $140,000.

An easy way to increase your odds of hitting it big on scratch-off lottery tickets

Jimenez told NC Lottery he plans to give the money to his parents, who always looked out for him.

"I'm going to give it to my parents," said Jimenez. "They have been through a lot. I feel like they deserve it. They can pay off their house, fix up their cars, and take care of bills they might have."

According to NC Lottery, ticket sales help the lottery raise more than $900 million annually for education.

The featured video is from a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financelee countysanfordbroadwayharnett countymoneygood newslottery
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LOTTERY
North Carolina lottery BIGGER SPIN scratch-off ticket begins Tuesday
NC Education Lottery sees record sales during pandemic
Chatham County woman wins Cash 5 jackpot
Scammers look to cash in on NC COVID-19 vaccine lottery
TOP STORIES
Wake EMS sometimes has no ambulances available due to high call volume
Bragg soldier returns from Afghanistan to moldy barracks, his dad says
SpaceX launches 4 amateurs on private Earth-circling trip
Venezuelan man stranded in NC after passport is stolen
NCGOP vows transparency as redistricting process kicks into gear
LATEST: Record number of COVID patients on ventilator in NC
Show More
Boyfriend now person of interest after woman disappears while on trip
Durham woman partners with Walgreens for neighborhood vaccine clinic
Cooper tours monoclonal antibody center after expanding access
Kids participate in vaccine trials as Pfizer efforts FDA authorization
Inside nonprofit helping Latino community during COVID pandemic
More TOP STORIES News