All eyes turning to North Carolina as primary looms

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- We're inching closer to the political spotlight shining on North Carolina.

The 2024 primary election is just one week away.

This week, top candidates are preparing to campaign in our area hoping to sway voters.

Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Durham on Friday.

Presidential hopeful Nikki Haley will hold a rally Saturday in Raleigh. Former President Donald Trump will make a stop in Greensboro on Saturday.

"North Carolina is still offense for Democrats, it's defense for Republicans, but I think it's going to be a player," said Pope "Mac" McCorkle, professor of the practice at Duke University's Sanford School of Public Policy.

McCorkle has been consulting political candidates since the mid-1990s.

"North Carolina is right on the rim of swing states," he said. "Obviously, the industrial states -- Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan are absolutely key. But I think after that, NC is coming back up on the scales."

McCorkle said he believes the primaries should go as planned next week but the general election is up for grabs.

He said that's why you continue to see the influx of political frontrunners coming to town.

He's also paying close attention to the race for governor.

He believes it will line up to be Attorney General Josh Stein, a Democrat, vs. current Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, a Republican, in November, but he's looking to see whether Robinson can unite the party.