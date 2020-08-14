durham public schools

Durham Public Schools provides learning in-school centers for students during remote learning

DURHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Public Schools is opening up six learning centers for students who need supervision while the district opens under remote learning for at least the first nine weeks of the fall semester.

In a news release, the district said the centers will provide additional support for district families during the school day. Each center, three for elementary students and three for middle and high school students, will provide a safe space for students to complete their online assignments, meals and snacks, and social-emotional activities.

FULL RETURN TO LEARN COVERAGE

In total, 450 elementary school students and 450 middle and high school students will be allowed to apply for the program.

The district said social distancing will be enforced, all students will be required to wear face masks and students will be assigned to individual pods with daily health checks.

Find your school district's reopening plans

Students who are currently "in transition," such as those experiencing housing insecurity or in foster care, will be given priority for free seating in the centers. Other students can apply on a sliding scale of weekly fees, ranging from $70 for students who receive free or reduced lunch, to $140 for the regular weekly rate. All students except those receiving free seats will have to pay a $35 registration fee.

'I miss them:' Triangle teachers on starting a new school year virtually

Families will be able to sign up for the program on the DPS website on Monday, Aug. 17.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationdurham countydurhamback to schooldurham public schoolscoronavirusreturn to learn
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DURHAM PUBLIC SCHOOLS
Riverside football players say delayed season is OK with them
'I miss them:' Triangle teachers on starting a new school year virtually
What educators are buying to prepare in a pandemic
Find your school district's reopening plans
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: UNC-Chapel Hill reports 2 COVID-19 clusters in student housing
Tropical Storm Kyle becomes earliest K-named storm
NC absentee ballot deadline is too late, USPS warns
Lawsuit expected in Raleigh man's 'humiliating' incident with RPD
WCPSS to hold virtual learning until at least October
Cohen: NC's high July COVID-19 metrics are impacting death rate now
Wilson family holds funeral for 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant
Show More
'Catastrophic' fire at Durham townhome called arson
Vanessa Guillen's family gives tearful testimony at her memorial
Teacher shares school lunch tips to avoid student contact
Pres. Trump's brother hospitalized, 'very ill,' sources say
NC woman celebrates birthday as oldest living American
More TOP STORIES News