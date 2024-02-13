Another man arrested for carrying a gun on NC State University's campus

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Morrisville man was arrested Monday for carrying a gun at North Carolina State University.

Marvin Louis Spruill, 38, was carrying a pistol outside of student housing on 2312 Greek Village Drive in Raleigh, according to the police report.

He paid his $1,000 bond and is out of jail.

This is the second time this week someone was arrested for carrying a gun on campus.

On Sunday, 19-year-old Adam Mahmoud Sulaiman was arrested for having a loaded assault rifle. The rifle was found inside his vehicle which was parked on Cates Avenue.

North Carolina law, General Statute 14-269.2, prohibits any person, including a concealed handgun permit holder, from carrying a firearm, openly or concealed, on educational property.

Spruill was charged with carrying a gun on educational property and carrying a concealed gun while off his premises.

His court date is March 11 at 7:45 a.m.