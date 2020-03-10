Coronavirus

Raleigh schools respond to potential coronavirus cases among parents

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Several Wake County Schools are taking precautions after parents tested positive for the novel coronavirus this week.

A parent whose child attends Thales Academy Raleigh tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, the school announced Tuesday.

In a letter sent to parents, Thales Academy Raleigh said the parent and their child are both quarantined at home.

It is unclear at this time whether the parent is one of five Wake County patients who attended a Biogen conference in Boston linked to more than 70 cases.

Coronavirus NC: North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper discusses COVID-19 symptoms, 7 cases, plan for state (1 of 20)

Health officials said 44 people have been tested for the virus in North Carolina as of Tuesday morning. Only seven presumptive positive cases have been identified.



In an earlier email, Thales Academy said the parent has not been on the school's campus since they were exposed to the novel coronavirus. Their child has not been on campus since the family was notified about the positive test result and has not experienced any COVID-19 symptoms.

Thales Academy said the school is in contact with the Wake County Center for Disease Control and is "safe to remain open." As a precaution, the school cleaning staff will sanitize the building Tuesday evening.

Thales Academy said all school field trips, after school clubs and events have been canceled. All visitors are prohibited from visiting campus except to drop off and pick up students.

Another school, Trinity Academy of Raleigh, announced it would be closed Tuesday after a parent tested positive for the coronavirus. An email sent Monday said the parent is following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's guidelines and is quarantined at home.

"The closure of schools might be necessary in some cases during the epidemic," said North Carolina Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen. "Closure may be recommended when there is need to do any sort of public health investigation or a case of cleaning is required after exposure in a school or child care setting."



Head of School Timothy Bridges said while Wake County Health Department did not advise leaders to close the school, he made the decision out of "an abundance of caution."

Tuesday afternoon, the school said classes would resume as scheduled Wednesday.

