North Carolina residents clean up after Tuesday's storms: 'Very stressful'

Duke Energy crews were hard at work on Wednesday fixing downed power lines in Durham, including ones along North Hoover Road by Highway 98.

Duke Energy crews were hard at work on Wednesday fixing downed power lines in Durham, including ones along North Hoover Road by Highway 98.

Duke Energy crews were hard at work on Wednesday fixing downed power lines in Durham, including ones along North Hoover Road by Highway 98.

Duke Energy crews were hard at work on Wednesday fixing downed power lines in Durham, including ones along North Hoover Road by Highway 98.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Duke Energy crews were hard at work on Wednesday fixing downed power lines in Durham, including ones along North Hoover Road by Highway 98 that prompted schools like Merrick-Moore Elementary School on Cheek Road to close for the day.

"It's a pretty good stretch," Brooks said pointing to the main line. "Some broken poles and damage to the equipment there ... as they complete this repair, get the line back up, it will bring back a lot of homes and businesses and that'll be a big win for us."

Brooks said most of the outages on Wednesday were in small pockets throughout the Triangle.

"We're definitely in the homestretch," Brooks said. "We anticipate having everybody that's able to receive their power back today by the end of the day."

As of Wednesday evening, at least 1,000 Duke Energy customers were without power, according to the outage map.

Northwest of downtown Durham, homeowners like Richard Dove cleaned up debris left behind by Tuesday's storm.

Dove said he's asked the City of Durham to help with what he said is an ongoing issue regarding storm water drainage on his property.

"There's too much water coming down for that pipe and by the time it gets down there you can see how it starts out small then it spreads because it's not going through the pipe fast enough," Dove said.

ABC11 reached out to Durham Public Works for comment.

In Chapel Hill, some residents at Camelot Village had to evacuate due to flooding inside their homes.

"Very stressful," Josce Lester said. "I'm worried how I'm going to get through it, because physically I'm not able to do it so much."

Lester said the Red Cross has stepped in to help, but she called for better resources, such as donations and food, to help them during the cleanup process.

"I just had a flooding here over four months ago," Lester said. "I had to get a new couch ... now I got to start all over again."