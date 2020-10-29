vote 2020

More than 4 million North Carolinians have cast their ballot; early voting deadline is Saturday

By , and Kelvin Whitehurst
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina continues to see record turnout in early voting this year, the state hitting another milestone as polling stations close on Thursday.

The North Carolina State Board of Elections said Thursday evening more than four million North Carolinians have cast their ballots in the historic 2020 election; that's 53% of registered voters in the state.

More than three million have shown up to vote early in-person and more than 867,000 voters sent their ballots in by mail.

In 61 of North Carolina's 100 counties, more than half of registered voters have already cast their ballots.

Did you experience issues while at your polling site trying to vote? Tell us about it here.

To get into specifics, Chatham County has the highest percentage of voter turnout with 66.1%.

While Wake County trails behind in ninth place of voter turnout with 57% of registered voters, more than 453,000 voters have cast ballots so far in the county.

Voter turnout in both Orange and Durham counties hovers at or around 60%.

The lowest voter turnout in the state is in Hyde and Robeson counties -- 32.9% and 34.4%, respectively.

But those numbers are still subject to change; early voting in North Carolina ends Saturday, Oct. 31.

Track early voting wait times at Wake, Durham County polls

"Be patient. If you are voting an absentee ballot get it back in as soon as you can. Don't assume it won't count. Just act as soon as you can," said Gerry Cohen, a member of the Wake County Board of Elections.

Cohen offers these tips to those who have not already voted:
  • First, he says if you are voting by absentee ballot in the mail, you have until Tuesday, Nov. 2, but it must be postmarked by Election Day.
  • Second, ballots that are postmarked by the deadline but arrive after Election Day will be counted on Nov. 12 and 13. He says if you want your ballot in the election night vote totals, you'll want your ballot to be dropped off at your nearest Board of Elections Office or early voting location by Monday. You can also drop them off at the post office and mail them priority or express mail so they arrive on Tuesday.
  • Finally, voters that requested an absentee ballot--but have not returned it--may vote in-person during the early voting period or on Election Day, Nov. 3.


ASK US: What are your voting concerns or questions as Election Day approaches?
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsraleighncnorth carolinavoter informationvote 2020nc2020north carolina newsabsentee ballotpoll
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VOTE 2020
VP Pence making two campaign stops in North Carolina this weekend
Here's why we may see a 'red mirage' or blue mirage' on Tuesday
Woman in labor stops to vote before going to hospital
Carrboro to keep BLM flags at voting site after BOE requests removal
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Zeta causes over 400K power outages across NC
Carrboro to keep BLM flags at voting site after BOE requests removal
Demonstration planned in Raleigh after Philadelphia police shooting
Walmart removes guns and ammo from displays at US stores
LATEST: 2 charged in Orange County for violating Executive Order
Trump campaign postpones Fayetteville rally due to wind
How to approach a person who won't wear a mask
Show More
How Democrats, Republicans are battling for control of state House, Senate
Trump's trade advisor promises NC manufacturing boost in 2nd term
NC Dems slam Trump's handling of pandemic ahead of Fayetteville rally
3 dead as Zeta bringing gusty winds, heavy rain to southeast
Local biotech company bringing 878 new jobs to RTP
More TOP STORIES News