kidnapping

NC woman cut off husband's penis after tying him up, deputies say

NEWPORT, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Carteret County woman is behind bars for allegedly castrating her husband.

Deputies responded to a home in Newport on Murdoch Road just before 4 a.m. Tuesday. James Frabutt told deputies his wife, Victoria Frabutt, tied him up and pulled out a knife. The motive for the castration is not known.

Deputies were able to put the body part on ice and get it to medical personnel. James Frabutt was taken to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. His condition is unknown.

Victoria Frabutt, 56, was arrested and charged with malicious castration and kidnapping. She's being held in the Carteret County Jail under a $100,000 bond.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
nccrimekidnapping
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
KIDNAPPING
Missing child reported kidnapped found dead in Pennsylvania
Student stops attempted kidnapping at Kentucky school
NC man accused of holding woman, infant captive for a month
WakeMed nurse charged with kidnapping woman, sex offense
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Raleigh doctor chronicles mission to find cure for his own rare illness
Garner couple killed in Virginia motorcycle crash
Two accused of stealing from several elderly residents in Fayetteville
Rare mosquito-borne virus infects North Carolina resident
Michael Jordan to donate $1M to Hurricane Dorian relief
Special Election NC: 9th District begins voting
Teen's memory resets every 2 hours after she was kicked in head
Show More
Hurricane Dorian relief: Where is your money going?
Civil War cannonballs found on SC beach after Hurricane Dorian
Apple Event: iPhone 11 unveiled
President Trump fires John Bolton, says they 'disagreed strongly'
90 pounds of pot seized; largest drug bust in Clayton history
More TOP STORIES News