Brother accused of killing Wake County deputy expected in court

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- One of the brothers accused of killing Wake County deputy Ned Byrd is expected in court.

Arturo Marin-Sotelo will face a judge Thursday afternoon for felony murder charges.

Both he and his brother have pleaded not guilty in the case. If convicted they could face the death penalty or life in prison.

Byrd was shot and killed in the line of duty back in August.