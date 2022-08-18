Truck connected to murder of Wake County deputy found in Winston-Salem, sources say

Sources tell ABC11 that the white pickup truck has been found and may lead investigators to some answers in the deadly shooting of Ned Byrd.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The truck connected to the murder of a Wake County deputy has been found in Winston Salem.

Two men that were arrested in Burke County earlier this week on unrelated charges are connected to the murder investigation.

No one has been charged in the case at this time.

The community will get the chance to pay their respects to Deputy Byrd starting today.

A visitation for friends and family of Ned Byrd will be held at Mitchell Funeral Home on Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh.

Byrd's funeral will be held Friday at Providence Baptist Church in Raleigh.