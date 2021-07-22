localish

Neon Summer Chicago pop-up offers adventure with photo ops!

By Yukare Nakayama
CHICAGO -- Neon Summer Chicago, a pop-up in Chicagos Goose Island, has transformed two-acres of land into a fun hangout place with great Instagrammable photo ops!

The space features a go-kart track, a miniature golf course, axe throwing, an array of photo opportunities and multiple bars. We Love PopUps are the folks behind the outdoor fun-seeker selfie pop-up experience.

"The whole thing is designed to capture awesome pictures, awesome memories," said Oliver Cox, manager at Neon Summer Chicago.

The pop-up will be open to the public until the end of August. Tickets for the family-friendly pop-up start at $25.For more information, visit their website at https://neonsummerchicago.com/.
