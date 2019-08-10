Bill requiring rideshare drivers to show front license plate, illuminated sign becomes law

The Passenger Protection Act (House Bill 391) will require Uber, Lyft and other rideshare company drivers to:
University of South Carolina student Samantha Josephson was killed after she got into the wrong car thinking it was her Uber.
Starting Dec. 1, any rideshare driver not displaying the front license plate number will be fined $250.
Under the law, the impersonation of a rideshare driver will be a misdemeanor.
If a person impersonating a rideshare driver commits a separate felony - the impersonation will be categorized as a class H felony.
The bill passed the House and Senate without any no votes.