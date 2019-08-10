rideshare

Bill requiring rideshare drivers to show front license plate, illuminated sign becomes law

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A new North Carolina law aims to make ridesharing safer for passengers across the state following the death of a South Carolina college student.

The Passenger Protection Act (House Bill 391) will require Uber, Lyft and other rideshare company drivers to:

  • Display a license plate number visible in front of the car

  • Have an illuminated sign displaying the rideshare logo that can be visible in darkness


    • RELATED: Uber releases new safety features after South Carolina student killed

    University of South Carolina student Samantha Josephson was killed after she got into the wrong car thinking it was her Uber.

    Starting Dec. 1, any rideshare driver not displaying the front license plate number will be fined $250.

    Under the law, the impersonation of a rideshare driver will be a misdemeanor.

    If a person impersonating a rideshare driver commits a separate felony - the impersonation will be categorized as a class H felony.

    The bill passed the House and Senate without any no votes.
    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    ncsafetylyftrideshareuber
    Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    RIDESHARE
    Free golf cart rides available in downtown Raleigh
    Uber says glitch charged some passengers $1,300 instead of $13 in San Diego
    'It's degrading': Uber driver says rider sexually assaulted her
    Lyft announces addition of panic button
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    Jeffrey Epstein dies by suicide in Manhattan jail, officials say
    18-year-old shot, killed in Raleigh, police say
    Athlete arrested after police mistake bird poop for cocaine
    Durham Fire Dept. releases findings in report on deadly gas explosion
    Warning for pet owners: 3 dogs die after a swim in algae-filled NC pond
    Family fears for life of missing Fayetteville man
    Staring at seagulls can stop them from taking your food, study says
    Show More
    Man arrested in Greensboro in connection with Fayetteville murder
    Boy, 13, impaled by flying beach umbrella
    Two charged in 2016 Durham murder
    Racist letter threatening new Siler City soul food shop brings more customers
    Dump truck, car, involved in 'bad accident' on NC 54 in Orange County
    More TOP STORIES News