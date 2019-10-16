More than 33 percent of UNC female undergrads say they were sexually assaulted while Tar Heel students

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Disturbing statistics have surfaced from a survey on sexual assault at the University of North Carolina.
The Association of American Universities said nearly half of the women in their fourth year or higher at UNC say they endured non-consensual sexual touching or penetration during college.
More than a third of female UNC undergraduate students say they were sexually assaulted while enrolled as students, according to our newsgathering partners at The News & Observer. The findings come from a survey of nearly 6,000 UNC students.
UNC said it has a sexual assault task force designed to revise policies and provide support services.
A meeting is set for Oct. 21 for the student government to talk about the survey results and address sexual assault concerns on campus.
"The data are very concerning and reinforce what we know to be true both on our campus and across the country: sexual assault and sexual harassment are serious problems that deeply affect our community," UNC said in a statement.
Click here to read UNC's full statement on the survey and its plan to improve safety at the school:
