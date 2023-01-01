How to keep that "get healthier" resolution in 2023

Whenever a new year approaches, ABC11 viewers watch the acorn fall while some say they'll keep their annual resolution to make healthier choices.

They hope for results close to Brazuca Miller who, after two years of workouts, proudly showed off her toned biceps during our visit to Lifetime Fitness in Raleigh.

What does it take to get lean, muscular arms like hers?

"Workout, work hard, push yourself," she said. "Don't give up, keep it going."

People with good intentions go to centers like Lifetime Fitness, where they're surrounded by others focused on weights, cardio and other exercise options. But those who are not in the best shape of their lives could feel a bit intimidated by all the hardbodies. If that sounds familiar don't worry, you can still meet your goals.

Fitness experts say don't attempt an intense workout after a long period of inactivity.

Carter Bouchard, a 21-year-old man who said he's worked out since the 6th grade told ABC11 without a commitment to improving your health.

"You fall out of it because it's so hard. Take little steps. Everything happens incrementally, and so I would find one thing that I would do, do it every day, make sure it's small. As soon as it becomes a habit, add something else to it!"

Bodybuilder Carine Maria recommends "Stretching, do some cardiovascular exercise, walk every day. Try to do your 10,000 steps per day."

And Lifetime Fitness trainer Tim Kolzow said you shouldn't be intimidated by people enjoying intense workouts,

"They've taken years to get to that point. They've chosen a lifestyle that helps them keep that fitness level, and there's always a place to start. So start here, get moving, and see where it takes you," said Kolzow.