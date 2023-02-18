Unloaded gun found on student at a Cumberland County middle school

A student tipped off the staff at Nick Jeralds Middle. Authorities then found a student with a handgun and a pocket knife.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A gun was found at a Fayetteville middle school on Friday.

A student tipped off the staff at Luther "Nick" Jeralds Middle.

Authorities later found a student with an unloaded gun, a pocket knife and an eyebrow razor.

No ammunition was found.

The case is now in the hands of the Department of Juvenile Justice, which will determine the appropriate course of action.

It was the second gun-related scare at an area school Friday.

At Erwin Elementary School in Harnett County, the school resource officer found a loaded handgun inside a fourth-grader's backpack.

No one was injured in that case.

In a statement, Cumberland County Schools said "CCS personnel will continue to be vigilant about campus security and invite families to help by encouraging their students to tell an adult if they see something wrong. Students may use the Say Something Anonymous Reporting System to submit tips for follow-up by school officials and possibly law enforcement. The hotline number is (844) 572-9669.

ALSO SEE: Wendell Middle student found with gun on campus

ALSO SEE: Gun found in 6-year-old student's backpack in Rocky Mount