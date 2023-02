Gov. Roy Cooper honors North Carolina Central University football team for 2022 Celebration Bowl win

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Gov. Roy Cooper is hosting an event in Raleigh to honor the North Carolina Central University football team's Celebration Bowl win.

The event is being held Wednesday afternoon at the Executive Mansion on North Blount Street.

NCCU's football team defeated Deion Sanders-coached Jackson State University, 41-34 in the Cricket Celebration Bowl at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Dec. 17.

