NC lawmakers return to Raleigh to work on fresh COVID-19 relief packages

Governor's Emergency Education Relief Fund $95.6 million

Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund $396.3 million

Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund $179.7 million

Child Care and Development Block Grant $118.1 million

Community Services Block Grant $25.9 million

Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program $49.9 million

Child Welfare Services $1.6 million

Supportive Services $6.2 million

Congregate and Home-Delivered Meals $7.4 million

Family Caregivers $3.1 million

Protection of Vulnerable Older Americans $600,000

Centers for Independent Living $2.2 million

Ryan White HIV/AIDS $1.1 million

CDC Grant $13.8 million

Minimum CDC Grant $15.4 million

Homeless Assistance/ ESG - State $18.4 million

Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS $1.2 million

Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children $13.9 million

Community Health Center $78,000

Small Rural Hospital Improvement Program $2.5 million

Hospital Preparedness Program $770,000

Emergency Grant to Address SA $2 million

Unemployment Insurance Base - Administration $22.5 million

Unemployment Insurance Supplemental - Administration $22.5 million

Dislocated Worker Grants $6 million

Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) Commodities $19.7 million

TEFAP Administration $8.2 million

Manufacturing Extension $1.5 million

CDBG - State $28.5 million

National Endowment for the Arts $507,000

Institute for Museum and Library Sciences $948,000

Justice Assistance Grants - State $15.4 million

Emergency Performance Management Grant $2.6 million

Family Violence Prevention $777,000

Urbanized Area Formula Program $38.473 million

Formula Grants for Rural Area Program $94.941 million

Airports Grants $2.765 million

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- There's much business to be done even without it being business as usual.On Tuesday, the North Carolina General Assembly opened its 2020 session with battling the novel coronavirus pandemic as its singular priority, including how to add more relief to the millions of struggling North Carolina families and business owners."I'm frustrated, too, I'm eager, too," House Majority Leader John Bell R-Greene, Johnston, Wayne, told ABC11. "What people need to understand is we're here to conduct business for the State of North Carolina because there's a lot of people hurting right now."The legislative building, known colloquially as "The People's House," was closed to the general public, while all members of the House and Senate, their staff, police officers and the credentialed media passed temperature checks. Only a few lawmakers, moreover, were seated in chambers as the House and Senate gaveled in. Many were wearing masks.Leading up to Tuesday's session, Rep. Bell has joined many of his colleagues on video conferences as part of House Select Committees on COVID-19 "It's been kind of like a game of Hollywood Squares where you're seeing people on the board," Bell joked. "It's a multi-faceted approach with what we're dealing with here."The House did pass a series of new emergency rules Tuesday, including extending voting time to 40 minutes to allow members to come in shifts, allowing questions to be submitted off the floor, and allowing caucus leaders to vote if designated by a member who wishes to remain at home.On the House side, members filed separate bills on issues related to small business loans, education and health care. In the Senate, a bipartisan group of 45 senators (out of 50) filed the $1.2 billion Covid-19 Recovery Act As spelled out in the legislation, here is how the bill, SB407, allocates most of that cash:Total Estimated Funding: $1.236 billion.Combined, the House bills might inflate those dollar amounts, at which point the Senate and House will have to come to a consensus and pass a conference bill. Votes on the Senate are expected as early as Wednesday.Leaders from both chambers -- and both parties -- also predict the action taken this week will be the start of several efforts related to the coronavirus pandemic.