Clayton man wins $1 million lottery prize after buying scratch-off ticket at gas station

CLAYTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Clayton man won a $1 million prize after stopping at a gas station.

North Carolina lottery officials said Duane Zastrow purchased a $30 Millionaire Maker ticket from the Sandhu's on Amelia Church Road.

Zastrow had the option of taking the $1 million in the form of $50,000 a year over 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000. He chose the lump sum and took home $424,509 taxes.

North Carolina man wins $1 million lottery prize on his way to work

On Apr. 27, a Southern Pines man stopped to buy a lottery ticket on his way to work and is now hundreds of thousands of dollars richer.

Tyler Reece, Jr. scratched his ticket in the parking lot and ended up winning the $1 million top prize and pocketed $424,509 after taxes on the lump sum he chose.

