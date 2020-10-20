Raleigh (WTVD) -- Prevent Child Abuse North Carolina is the only statewide organization dedicated to preventing child abuse and neglect before it occurs.
The third annual "Five Factors Virtual 5k" is happening this week from October 24 through the 31st.
For $35, families can enjoy a week of family friendly virtual activities from cooking classes and art projects to an escape room. More information here.
NC Prevent Child Abuse Event Goes Virtual
