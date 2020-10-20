abc11 together

NC Prevent Child Abuse Event Goes Virtual

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
Raleigh (WTVD) -- Prevent Child Abuse North Carolina is the only statewide organization dedicated to preventing child abuse and neglect before it occurs.

The third annual "Five Factors Virtual 5k" is happening this week from October 24 through the 31st.


For $35, families can enjoy a week of family friendly virtual activities from cooking classes and art projects to an escape room. More information here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsabc11 together
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC11 TOGETHER
47-year breast cancer survivor amazes her family
Fayetteville woman helps pay for mammograms one pink bulb at a time
Women show grace, strength through battles with breast cancer
Request an emcee or speaker
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC COVID-19 hospitalizations surpass 1,200
Incredibly tight race in NC for President, Senate, new poll finds
Charges filed in 15 sexual assaults dating back to 1984
'Not a day I don't cry': Inside look at UNC's COVID-19 unit
Rush Limbaugh says his lung cancer is terminal
Mother and son create Happy the Birthday Bird toy
Melania Trump cancels campaign appearance, says she's not feeling well
Show More
Wake County fire tanker crashes while responding to house fire
The 411: Apple TV launches 24-hour streaming music channel
NC veteran virtual career fair set for next week
Activation scam targets streaming TV customers
Tropical Storm Epsilon strengthening in Atlantic Ocean
More TOP STORIES News