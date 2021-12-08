NC Supreme Court stops candidate filings, pushes back primaries until May

BREAKING: @NCCourts Supreme Court halts candidate filing, pushes back primaries until May 17th. In decision, court orders trial courts to hear redistricting case & issue ruling by January 11th. @ABC11_WTVD @ABCPolitics @rickklein @AveriHarper @devindwyer @ThisWeekABC #ncpol pic.twitter.com/0CYEukpRtU