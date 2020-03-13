Ocean Spray to pay more than $5 million to settle claims of false advertising

Your morning juice choice could earn you some cash. If your go-to drink is Ocean Spray, you could have some money owed to you.
The company has agreed to pay $5.4 million to settle a class-action lawsuit that claims some of their juices are falsely advertised as containing no artificial flavors.
If you bought certain ocean spray products between January of 2011 through January 31 of 2020, you could get up to $1 purchased with up to 20 bottles allowed per household.
Customers had filed a class-action lawsuit saying that the products did contain an artificial flavor, a synthetically produced form of malic acid, a chemical used to produce a tart flavor. Ocean Spray has not admitted to any wrongdoing.
To see if you're eligible to file a claim click here. If you are eligible you can file a claim here.
