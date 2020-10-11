clothing

Clothing pantry started by Wake County bus driver in need of coat donations

By
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Wake County clothing pantry is in need of donations.

Odessa Harris has been a bus driver in Wake Country for nearly a decade and a half.

Harris sees the needs of all of her students as they get on and off the school bus every day.

"I see a lot of them and they don't have coats," Harris said. "One of the students last winter, she got on the bus and I was like 'Where is your coat at?' and she said 'I don't have one.'"

For that student, Odessa says she went into her own closet to give her a coat.

"If I don't have it, I go to the store and purchase one," said Harris.

That's not the first time or student Odessa has helped.

In 2015, Odessa felt a calling from the Lord-- a clothing ministry which she named Second Chance Ministry.

"When I grew up, we didn't have anything and I don't want the kids to be what my family was, because I know there is help out there," said Harris.

Help not limited to her students, in her free time Odessa makes blankets for seniors.

However, Odessa can't do it alone, she says the need is great.

As we transition into the colder months, she is hoping people will look to their own closets for gently used coats or purchase new ones to make a donation to her ministry.

Donations can be made at First Baptist Church located at 10242 Claude Lewis Rd, Middlesex, NC, 27557.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymiddlesexwake countycharityclothingchurchabc11 togetherwake county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CLOTHING
Cary consignment sale a chance to save big on children's items
Popular affordable shoe brand to reopen 300-500 stores in US
Long Island designer creates wearable art for BLM movement
this company helps parents keep up with their baby's growth spurts in an environmentally friendly way
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4-year-old boy dies after being hit by truck in Holly Springs
President Trump to hold campaign rally in Greenville this week
Parts of central NC under marginal risk for severe weather
Cam Newton 'roaring' to play amid COVID-19 diagnosis, father says
Panthers beat Falcons in Atlanta for the first time since 2014, 23-16
LATEST: 1,719 COVID-19 cases reported in NC Sunday
Man's body found in Raleigh creek; police investigating
Show More
Texas man sues for $1 million after 2019 roping arrest incident
Woman goes into labor while taking bar exam
Fayetteville woman shot, killed during dispute
Driver crashes, dies during chase with Highway Patrol trooper
Police investigating after man found dead in Durham
More TOP STORIES News