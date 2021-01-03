firefighter killed

Off-duty Raleigh firefighter killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-540

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- An off-duty firefighter was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Sunday afternoon along I-540 in north Raleigh.

The crash happened a little after 1 p.m. on Six Forks Road and I-540.

First responders on the scene said a driver was headed north on Six Forks Road when he hit several cars and overturned.

The driver, later identified as Lt. Herman Greg Ellis, was the only occupant in the vehicle. He was taken to WakeMed Hospital where he later died.

"Greg was a great union man through and through, an even better "old school" fireman, dedicated father, and a great friend to many," the Raleigh Professional Fire Fighters Association wrote in response to Ellis' death. "May you Rest In Peace my friend. You may be gone but you will never be forgotten."

Lt. Herman Greg Ellis died in a crash involving several vehicles in Raleigh on Sunday.



The Raleigh Fire Department Chief said Ellis had been with the Raleigh Fire Department since September 2008. He was assigned to Ladder 8 and also served as an instructor in both the Professional Development Division and Fire Academy.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighwake countyfatal crashfirefighter killedfirefighterswake county newsraleigh news
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FIREFIGHTER KILLED
Clayton fireman honored after dying from COVID-19
42-year-old Clayton firefighter dies from COVID-19
Wayne Co. firefighter dies of medical emergency in line of duty
Crews locate body of second firefighter killed in Central Calif. fire
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump, on tape, presses Georgia official to 'find' him votes
Jan. 6 explained: How Congress will count Electoral College votes
UFO sighting prompts alert to FAA
Epic Games to transform Cary Towne Center into new HQ by 2024
Fauci: Vaccinations are increasing in a 'glimmer of hope'
Extraordinary warning to Trump by 10 former Pentagon chiefs
LATEST: Free COVID-19 testing continues in Raleigh
Show More
COVID-19 cases set records as holiday travelers return to NC
Farmworker turned astronaut Jose Hernandez urges kids not to give up
UK ramps up inoculations with Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine
NC soldier found dead in Fort Bliss barracks on New Year's Eve
Forecast: Mix of sun and clouds today
More TOP STORIES News