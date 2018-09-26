Official: Red Springs police chief's rental units held drugs, firearms

An investigation found that a police chief in North Carolina had rental units holding images of nude women, narcotics, and firearms. (Robeson County officials)

LUMBERTON, N.C. --
An investigation found that a police chief in North Carolina had rental units holding images of nude women, narcotics, and firearms.

A Robeson County District Attorney's Office release says Red Springs Police Chief Ronnie Patterson's units were auctioned off for nonpayment and found to also have a file detailing a sexual harassment allegation against him.

Citing the release, news outlets report crime scene photos, investigative files, and ammunition also were in the unit.

An investigation into missing personnel files requested by former Mayor John McNeill uncovered the units. McNeill's request followed portions of Patterson's personnel files surfacing during his county sheriff campaign.

Patterson and town manager Davis Ashburn were arrested on charges including unlawful removal of public records.

David Ashburn and Ronnie Patterson are accused of removing records.



They are set to appear in court Monday. It's unclear if they have lawyers.
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
