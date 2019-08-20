fire

Fayetteville bus that exploded was 8 years old, converted twice, leaders say

By
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- ABC11 is digging deeper into what might have caused a Fayetteville Area System of Transit bus to catch fire.

The Fayetteville Area System of Transit bus caught fire and exploded Monday morning.

It happened around 10 a.m. at the intersection of Person Street and Old Wilmington Road.

Video: Fayetteville transit bus catches fire, explodes

Witnesses said the driver of the bus smelled smoke prior to seeing flames on the bus. She then evacuated everybody off the bus, preventing any injuries.

"The bus driver did an amazing job," Fayetteville Fire Department Battalion Chief Joseph McLamb said.

McLamb said the bus had a hybrid engine that operate on fuel and propane. It's still unclear what caused the fire.

Eyewitness News sat down with FAST Director Randy Hume who discussed the bus's history.

"It was bought in 2011, so it's eight years old. Normally, that type of bus would operate five or six years. It stayed longer because of our thing of converting it from hybrid to gasoline, so we've kept it a little longer than normal," said Hume.

ABC11 found that the city converted the bus twice. It was first a hybrid, then the converted it to gasoline only. A few years ago it was converted again to a gasoline and propane operated engine.

"With propane primarily to save costs because it's much cheaper. It's also more sustainable and less emissions on it, so we went that way. But in some ways, on some of our buses, it allows our buses to stay out longer on the bus because it used to when it was gasoline only we would have to pull the bus and exchange and now it can run on propane and switch to gasoline," said Hume.

The city's propane vendor is bringing in investigators to help determine the cause. Meanwhile, the city is thankful that there were no casualties, crediting the bus driver's quick thinking and their rigorous training.

City leaders said a $130,000 grant will help phase out the type of bus at the center of the fire.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ncfayettevilleexplosionbusfirefayetteville news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FIRE
Video: Fayetteville transit bus catches fire, explodes
Moms rally to help after fire, theft plague Raleigh youth sports center
The deadliest wildfires in California history
5 children killed in fire at Pennsylvania day care center
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen critically injured in hit-and-run crash in Fuquay-Varina
Charges dropped in Durham against STAYUMBL driver
'They're going to pay': Family heartbroken after 9-year-old's death
Endangered coneflower making comeback thanks to Triangle efforts
Man killed in Apex officer-involved shooting was shot 5 times: Autopsy
Records: Jeffrey Epstein signed will 2 days before suicide
Alligator stops traffic with morning stroll in Wilmington
Show More
Yikes! Hurricanes can make spiders more aggressive
Durham man arrested, accused of murdering 18-year-old
Celebration planned 1 year after toppling of Silent Sam
Man who started as custodian becomes school's principal
UNC, NC State announce plans for alcohol sales
More TOP STORIES News