Find all 2023 Oscar red carpet looks here when stars arrive

LOS ANGELES -- Stars are gearing up to grace the 95th Oscars red carpet, which -- for the first time since 1961 -- is not red.
The academy rolled out a surprise champagne-colored carpet Wednesday for the 2023 ceremony, set to commence at 8 p.m. EST from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
The decision to change the color came from creative consultants Lisa Love, a longtime Vogue contributor, and Raúl vila, the creative director for the Met Gala who wanted to turn a "day event into night."
The carpet opens at 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT. Make sure to watch On The Red Carpet's Oscars preshow live in the media player above and check back here for photos of all the hottest looks.
Pop-culture connoisseurs are crossing their fingers for extravagant looks from red-carpet veterans like Rihanna, Angela Bassett and Cate Blanchett. (Rihanna is nominated in the original song category, while Bassett and Blanchett have acting nods).
At last year's Oscars, pastels were a red carpet hit, while reds also took it in the trend department. Some stars used ribbons to show their support for Ukraine, with worldwide attention on the war-torn nation one month after Russia's invasion.
PHOTOS: Every gown worn by a best actress winner at the Oscars since 1929
It's Oscar Sunday! The 2023 Oscars air live at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC. After the last award is handed out, stay with "On The Red Carpet" for continuing coverage. Be sure to follow @OnTheRedCarpet on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok for all your Oscar news and information. Click here to download our CTV apps to watch "On The Red Carpet" wherever you stream.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.