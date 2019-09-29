One injured in East Raleigh shooting, suspect still at large

Shooting in the 2400 of Milburnie Road in East Raleigh. It happened just before 3:00p. Victim suffering from non life-threatening injury. Suspect at-large. @raleighpolice investigating crime. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/co6k54RhNW — Tim Pulliam (@TimABC11) September 29, 2019

Police are talking to witnesses and photographing the scene. pic.twitter.com/yRAA0AkIjg — Tim Pulliam (@TimABC11) September 29, 2019

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was hospitalized after being shot in East Raleigh, authorities said.Raleigh police said the shooting happened just before 3 p.m. on the 2400 block of Milburnie Road in East Raleigh.Police believe the suspect, who has not been identified, to still be at large.