One injured in East Raleigh shooting, suspect still at large

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was hospitalized after being shot in East Raleigh, authorities said.

Raleigh police said the shooting happened just before 3 p.m. on the 2400 block of Milburnie Road in East Raleigh.



Police believe the suspect, who has not been identified, to still be at large.



Breaking news crews are on scene learning more, stay tuned for updates.
