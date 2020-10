Donald Trump Jr. to host campaign events in Fayetteville, Robeson County this Saturday

EMBED >More News Videos ABC11's Tim Pulliam speaks one-on-one with Lara Trump in Wake County

Donald Trump Jr. will host two campaign events and a 'Sportsmen Banquet' on behalf of his father's presidential campaign Saturday.Trump Jr.'s first 'Operation MAGA' event will be held at 2 p.m. at the Jack Leggette Farms in Rowland.The second event will take place at 3:45 p.m. at the Cumberland County Republican Party building in Fayetteville.Trump Jr.'s visit comes nearly two weeks after Lara Trump's visit to a Wake County farm on Sept. 28.During Lara Trump's visit, she emphasized that the election will be the most consequential of our lifetime; stressing that the nation's future is at stake.During President Trump's last visit to Fayetteville -- shortly after the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg -- he, along with supporters, called for Senate GOP leaders to "fill the seat."