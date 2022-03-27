red carpet fashion

PHOTOS: Find all 2022 Oscars red carpet looks here

Stars Vanessa Hudgens, Lily James and Jamie Lee Curtis already graced the carpet.
By Alex Meier
Demi Singleton attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022, in Hollywood, California.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
LOS ANGELES -- The 94th Oscars red carpet is rolled out, and fashion is always at the forefront on Hollywood's biggest night.

Check out the media player above for all of the latest red carpet looks as the stars arrive.

The Oscars red carpet is already seeing some star power, including appearances by Vanessa Hudgens, Lily James and Jamie Lee Curtis. Expected to join the parade of fashion are Lady Gaga, Zoë Kravitz, Billie Eilish, Lupita Nyong'o, Ariana DeBose, Regina Hall, Kirsten Dunst, H.E.R. and more.

Among the men attending, Daniel Kaluuya, Rami Malek, Shawn Mendes, Questlove and Wesley Snipes have a track record of pushing boundaries in men's fashion.

All five women nominated in the best actress category have had their own unforgettable red carpet looks, including Nicole Kidman in Dior at the 2018 awards and Penelope Cruz in vintage Pierre Balmain for the 2009 ceremony.

At last year's Oscars, whites, red and gold dominated one of the pandemic era's first major fashion moments. Highlights included Andra Day and Carey Mulligan shimmering in award-worthy gold, Maria Bakalova in a bright white princess gown and Zendaya's standout midriff-baring Valentino ensemble.

The ceremony is set to begin at 8 p.m. ET and will be broadcast live on ABC.
