Stir crazy customers rush to enjoy new outdoor seating plans in Raleigh

EMBED >More News Videos Raleigh is loosening regulations to benefit small businesses recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic and damages suffered from demonstrations by extending outdoor seating during Phase 2.

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Saturday's beautiful, sunny weather made for a great day for stir-crazy customers to escape the clutches of quarantine and be allowed to sit outdoors thanks to an effort made by the city."Today is like the perfect day to be out here," one customer at the Flying Biscuit Cafe in Cameron Village said.On Friday, the City of Raleigh allowed outdoor seating expansion for restaurants in an effort to allow businesses to have more customers, giving the local economy a much-needed boost while following social-distancing guidelines."We've been mostly home for the last 12 weeks so this is one of the few times we've been out," another customer said.The Cameron Village staple, the Flying Biscuit Cafe built an outdoor patio to honor social distancing guidelines and also taking it a step further by implementing touchless menus. Even after the COVID-19 pandemic is over, the cafe plans to keep the outdoor seating.