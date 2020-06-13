Stir crazy customers rush to enjoy new outdoor seating plans in Raleigh

"Today is like the perfect day to be out here," one customer at the Flying Biscuit Cafe in Cameron Village said.
On Friday, the City of Raleigh allowed outdoor seating expansion for restaurants in an effort to allow businesses to have more customers, giving the local economy a much-needed boost while following social-distancing guidelines.
"We've been mostly home for the last 12 weeks so this is one of the few times we've been out," another customer said.
The Cameron Village staple, the Flying Biscuit Cafe built an outdoor patio to honor social distancing guidelines and also taking it a step further by implementing touchless menus. Even after the COVID-19 pandemic is over, the cafe plans to keep the outdoor seating.