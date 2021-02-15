Pedestrian killed on Buffaloe Road in Raleigh on Sunday night

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A pedestrian died when a car hit them on Buffaloe Road near New Hope Road on Sunday night.Raleigh Police Department said the crash happened around 7:10 p.m. while it was dark and raining outside.The police incident report states that the pedestrian, who was wearing dark clothing, "ran into the path of" the car.The driver of the car remained on scene and cooperated with investigators.No charges have been filed.