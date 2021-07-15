Raleigh police investigate pellet gun shootings

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating after two people were hit by air gun pellets on Wednesday.A 64-year-old man was hit on Southgate Drive around 5 p.m., according to an incident report.A 32-year-old man was hit in the area of North Raleigh Blvd.That man arrived at WakeMed around 6:15 p.m. and told doctors that he was shot in the arm by a pellet gun while riding a bicycle.He said four men in a dark sedan pulled up beside him and a passenger fired two or three shots.Raleigh police say similar incidents were reported back in April and May.On April 13, a house on Spanglers Spring Way was hit. Five days later, a 31-year-old man was hit just down the street on Mackinac Island Lane.