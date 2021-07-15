Raleigh police investigate pellet gun shootings

EMBED <>More Videos

Raleigh police investigate pellet gun shootings

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating after two people were hit by air gun pellets on Wednesday.

A 64-year-old man was hit on Southgate Drive around 5 p.m., according to an incident report.

A 32-year-old man was hit in the area of North Raleigh Blvd.

That man arrived at WakeMed around 6:15 p.m. and told doctors that he was shot in the arm by a pellet gun while riding a bicycle.

He said four men in a dark sedan pulled up beside him and a passenger fired two or three shots.

Raleigh police say similar incidents were reported back in April and May.

On April 13, a house on Spanglers Spring Way was hit. Five days later, a 31-year-old man was hit just down the street on Mackinac Island Lane.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighshootingpellet gungunsraleigh police
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
UNC journalism professor comes to defense of Hussman, core values
NCDHHS announces 2nd COVID lottery winners
Durham man scammed out of $1K while trying to activate Fire Stick
First child tax credit payments have been sent | Here's what to know
Home furnishing customers met with unprecedented furniture wait times
Surgeon general calls misinformation 'urgent threat' to public health
Show More
Spray sunscreens recalled due to benzene traces
Corpse flower at NC State to bloom soon
Lego tells Utah company to stop making guns look like its toys
Gabriel Iglesias says he has COVID despite vaccination, cancels shows
Report slams FBI sex abuse investigation of ex-gymnastics doctor
More TOP STORIES News