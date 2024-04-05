Man stabbed during fight at Raleigh transit station

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was taken to the hospital after a fight involving multiple people at a Go Raleigh station.

The incident happened on South Blount Street.

Officials said a man was stabbed after a fight between five people. He was taken the hospital with police said are non-life threatening injuries.

Three juveniles and an adult were taken into custody.

The transit center is closed while police continue to investigate.

An ABC11 crew is at the scene gathering more information.

