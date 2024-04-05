WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Man stabbed during fight at Raleigh transit station

WTVD logo
Friday, April 5, 2024 1:27AM
ABC11 24/7 Streaming Channel
ABC11 24/7 Streaming ChannelWatch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was taken to the hospital after a fight involving multiple people at a Go Raleigh station.

The incident happened on South Blount Street.

Officials said a man was stabbed after a fight between five people. He was taken the hospital with police said are non-life threatening injuries.

Three juveniles and an adult were taken into custody.

The transit center is closed while police continue to investigate.

An ABC11 crew is at the scene gathering more information.

Tracking crime and safety across Raleigh, Durham and your neighborhood

ALSO SEE: Holly Springs police shoot 23-year-old man outside Target while business was closed

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW