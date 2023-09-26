Driver hits, kills person walking in Hoke County and leaves the scene: NCSHP

HOKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) are investigating a deadly hit-and-run and they need the public's help finding the driver involved.

According to NCSP, the accident happened Tuesday morning around 12:08 a.m. on Laurinburg Rd. near McQuage Rd. in Hoke County. Troopers were called to the scene for a hit-and-run collision involving a pedestrian.

Once on the scene, investigators learned a pedestrian was struck and killed by a driver who left the scene. The pedestrian's body was found on Laurinburg Road. The person has been identified as Wilton Dantzler, 23 of Andrews South Carolin.

Troopers said it appears that after hitting the person, the driver then headed north towards Raeford. The driver may have been in a 2004-2011 Dodge or Chrysler passenger car and is missing the right-side passenger mirror.

Anyone with information about this hit-and-run should call NCSP District 6 at 910-728-4488 or dial *HP47 from their cell phone.

