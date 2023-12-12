Wake County Animal Center begins return to normalcy with 'no-appointment' pet adoptions

Effectively immediately, the public can now visit the Wake County Animal Center in Raleigh without an appointment to resume pet adoptions.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Effectively immediately, the public can again visit the Wake County Animal Center in Raleigh without an appointment to resume pet adoptions.

"We've kept them safe, now help us get them out to loving new homes," said Wake County Commissioner Vickie Adamson in a news release. "Whether you're looking for sweet seniors, energetic youngsters, or any other type of furry friend, now is the perfect time to adopt."

The news comes about eight weeks after the center was forced to temporarily close after several dogs at the facility became infected with canine flu.

"We knew it was serious when we lost one dog," said Megan Frost, the facility's community outreach manager. "It was just a lot of uncertainty. It was kind of a throwback to 2020 when COVID first hit and people weren't really sure of what was going on. It was just unchartered territory for us. We hadn't had an experience like this in our building in recent years. And not only was it a new virus for us, but how do we handle it? What do we do when we're the only organization in Wake County that takes in pretty much everyone that comes through our door?"

Seven days a week, the facility will be open from noon to 6 p.m. for non-appointment walk-ins to view available pets.

The shelter will begin accepting strays on Jan. 2. However, pet surrenders will be on pause until further notice.

"(The closure) was a lot to juggle. It seems like we made all the right moves. We were able to save hundreds of lives and now we're getting back to normal," Frost said.

Dog adoptions range from $25 to $95. Cat adoptions start at "Name Your Own Price" and go up to $45.

All adopted pets undergo spay/neuter surgery, and microchipping and receive necessary vaccinations before going to their new homes.

Looking for a pet? The animal center is at 820 Beacon Lahe Drive in Raleigh.