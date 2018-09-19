This dog climbed on top of the kitchen counter to escape the ever-rising waters after being left inside his flooded home. Firefighters & PETA's rescue team waded through waist-deep water to save Max ‼️ #HurricaneFlorence



(See thread to see his happy face after being saved.) pic.twitter.com/F7OZYTUgTF — peta2 (@peta2) September 18, 2018

PETA's Rescue Team is in #NorthCarolina and found this cat trapped on a porch with nowhere to go and a dog who appears to have a skin disease abandoned in a flooded home. They were both brought swiftly to safety! #HurricaneFlorence pic.twitter.com/N5TL40Jmt7 — PETA 🐾 (@peta) September 19, 2018

A dog rescued from a flooded North Carolina home after Hurricane Florence had climbed onto kitchen counters to escape the rising floodwaters.PETA volunteers rescued the dog, Max, from the kitchen of a Lumberton home after the storm had moved through. In a tweet, PETA said firefighters in the area contacted the organization after noticing the dog from the outside.The team also rescued two other dogs and a cat that was trapped on the porch of a flooded home.