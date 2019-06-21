pets

HEARTBREAKING: Veterinarians find 19 baby pacifiers inside bulldog's stomach

BOSTON, Massachusetts -- A Boston veterinary hospital got quite a surprise recently when a family brought in their bulldog after he stopped eating.

The Angell Animal Medical Center found 19 baby pacifiers in the dog's stomach.

It started in April when the Wellesley family noticed that their 3-year-old dog, Mortimer, started getting nauseous before meals. His owner, Emily Shanahan, brought Mortimer to the vet, who prescribed medicine to take care of the issue.

But it didn't help and Mortimer eventually stopped eating entirely.

Shanahan went to Angell, where they took an X-ray and discovered the pacifiers.

Vets think Mortimer had been taking the pacifiers from Shanahan's two children over the course of months.

The pacifiers were removed using a medical scope that did not require surgery. Mortimer recovered and is back at home.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsmassachusettsdogspet healthpetsveterinarianu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
PETS
Scorching hot pavement burns dog's paw pads
WEEKEND EVENTS: PickleFest, pop up market and film festival
Scientists take a peek behind those sad 'puppy dog eyes'
WEEKEND EVENTS: Father's Day, Juneteenth and Peak City Pig Fest
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some worry about wildlife habitat as new shopping district planned for Durham
Zion goes No. 1, Duke, UNC have combined 5 players in Top 11 of NBA Draft
ABC11 Together: Triangle chefs joining forces to fight opioid epidemic
Triangle women take on the 'shark tank' to boost their businesses
Johnston Schools investigates whether student-athlete's grades fixed
Used cooking oil stolen, profits used to run Durham nightclub: DOJ
UNCC shooting survivor from Apex gets encouragement from Tim Tebow
Show More
NBA Draft: UNC, Duke stars credit support systems for their success
Severe weather brings storm damage to parts of Triangle
Former Sharpsburg police chief sues the town he once protected
Nash County soldier's remains return from North Korea
AT&T cut septic line, causing wastewater to spill into Raleigh yard
More TOP STORIES News